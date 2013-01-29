Health spending slowed markedly or fell in many OECD countries recently after years of continuous growth, according to OECD Health Data 2012. As a result of the global economic crisis which began in 2008, a zero rate of growth in health expenditure was recorded on average in 2010, and preliminary estimates for 2011 suggest that low or negative growth in health spending continued in many of the countries for which data are available.
Health Spending Growth at Zero
Which Countries, Which Sectors Are Most Affected?
Working paper
OECD Health Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper24 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
21 September 2023
-
21 September 2023
Related publications
-
11 January 2024
-
Report7 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
21 September 2023
-
3 April 2023
-
Working paper27 February 2023
-
5 December 2022
-
25 November 2022