Health data and governance developments in relation to COVID-19

How OECD countries are adjusting health data systems for the new normal
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/aec7c409-en
Katherine de Bienassis, Rie Fujisawa, Tiago Cravo Oliveira Hashiguchi, Niek Klazinga, Jillian Oderkirk
OECD Health Working Papers
de Bienassis, K. et al. (2022), “Health data and governance developments in relation to COVID-19: How OECD countries are adjusting health data systems for the new normal”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 138, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aec7c409-en.
