Health Care Quality Indicators Project 2006 Data Collection Update Report

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/058047614770
Sandra Garcia Armesto, Maria Luisa Gil Lapetra, Lihan Wei, Edward Kelley
OECD Health Working Papers
Garcia Armesto, S. et al. (2007), “Health Care Quality Indicators Project 2006 Data Collection Update Report”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/058047614770.
