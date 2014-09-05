The guidance is aimed at professionals who are grappling with what resilience actually means, and how to get key stakeholders to develop a shared vision of both the risks that exist in their particular context, and what to do about them; both now, and in the longer term. We have called the outcome of the analysis a roadmap to resilience because it is just that – a shared view of the way forward towards a more resilient future.
Guidelines for resilience systems analysis
How to analyse risk and build a roadmap to resilience
Best Practices in Development Co-operation