Guidelines for Quality Provision in Cross-Border Higher Education

Where Do We Stand?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fd0kz0j6b-en
Authors
Stéphan Vincent-Lancrin, Sebastian Pfotenhauer
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
English
français

Cite this content as:

Vincent-Lancrin, S. and S. Pfotenhauer (2012), “Guidelines for Quality Provision in Cross-Border Higher Education: Where Do We Stand?”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 70, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fd0kz0j6b-en.
