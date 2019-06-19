Skip to main content
Guidelines for assessing the quality of internal control systems

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2a38a1d9-en
Miroslawa Boryczka, Daria Bochnar, Andra Larin
SIGMA Papers
Boryczka, M., D. Bochnar and A. Larin (2019), “Guidelines for assessing the quality of internal control systems”, SIGMA Papers, No. 59, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2a38a1d9-en.
