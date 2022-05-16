Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the Oversight Impact of Chile’s Supreme Audit Institution

Applying Behavioural Insights for Public Integrity
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1afdc85e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Enhancing the Oversight Impact of Chile’s Supreme Audit Institution: Applying Behavioural Insights for Public Integrity, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1afdc85e-en.
Go to top