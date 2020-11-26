Skip to main content
Auditing Decentralised Policies in Brazil

Collaborative and Evidence-Based Approaches for Better Outcomes
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/30023307-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Reviews
OECD (2020), Auditing Decentralised Policies in Brazil: Collaborative and Evidence-Based Approaches for Better Outcomes, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/30023307-en.
