Growth Trends and Characteristics of OECD Rural Regions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4522x3qk9q-en
Authors
Enrique Garcilazo
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Garcilazo, E. (2013), “Growth Trends and Characteristics of OECD Rural Regions”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4522x3qk9q-en.
