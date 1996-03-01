Skip to main content
Grow Now/Clean Later, or the Pursuit of Sustainable Development?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/043786612388
Authors
David O’Connor
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

O’Connor, D. (1996), “Grow Now/Clean Later, or the Pursuit of Sustainable Development?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 111, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/043786612388.
