Governing together

An international review of contracts across levels of government for regional development
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ff7c8ac4-en
Authors
Claire Charbit, Oriana Romano
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Charbit, C. and O. Romano (2017), “Governing together: An international review of contracts across levels of government for regional development”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2017/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ff7c8ac4-en.
