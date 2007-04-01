Skip to main content
Governance of Decentralised Pay Setting in Selected OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/210083427643
Authors
Knut Rexed, Chris Moll, Nick Manning, Jennifer Allain
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Rexed, K. et al. (2007), “Governance of Decentralised Pay Setting in Selected OECD Countries”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/210083427643.
