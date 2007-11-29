This Round Table examines the dimensions of urban goods transport, the policy making context, and possible courses of action to deal with issues.
Goods Distribution Systems in Urban Areas
Report of the Sixty-First Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 15-16 December 1983
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024