Goods Distribution Systems in Urban Areas

Report of the Sixty-First Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 15-16 December 1983
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105221-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

ECMT (1984), Goods Distribution Systems in Urban Areas: Report of the Sixty-First Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 15-16 December 1983, ECMT Round Tables, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105221-en.
