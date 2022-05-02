Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries 2022

Disbursements, Commitments, Country Indicators
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6de17bb2-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries 2022: Disbursements, Commitments, Country Indicators, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6de17bb2-en-fr.
Go to top