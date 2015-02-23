This publication provides comprehensive data on the volume, origin and types of aid and other resource flows to around 150 developing countries. The data show each country's intake of official development assistance and well as other official and private funds from members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC), multilateral agencies and other key donors. Key development indicators are given for reference.
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries 2015
Disbursements, Commitments, Country Indicators
Report
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries
Abstract
