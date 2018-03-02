This annual publication provides comprehensive data on the volume, origin and types of aid and other resource flows to around 150 developing countries. The data show each country's receipts of official development assistance as well as other official and private funds from members of the Development Assistance Committee of the OECD, multilateral agencies and other key donors. Key development indicators are given for reference.
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries 2018
Disbursements, Commitments, Country Indicators
Report
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries
Abstract
