Freight Collection and Delivery in Urban Areas

Report of the Thirty-First Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 20th and 21st November 1975
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104170-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1976), Freight Collection and Delivery in Urban Areas: Report of the Thirty-First Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 20th and 21st November 1975, ECMT Round Tables, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104170-en.
