Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Frascati Manual 1963

Proposed Standard Practice for Surveys of Research and Development
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a9f6ca4b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (1963), Frascati Manual 1963: Proposed Standard Practice for Surveys of Research and Development, The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a9f6ca4b-en.
Go to top