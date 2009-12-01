Skip to main content
Framework for the Development of Financial Literacy Baseline Surveys

A First International Comparative Analysis
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmddpz7m9zq-en
Elaine Kempson
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Kempson, E. (2009), “Framework for the Development of Financial Literacy Baseline Surveys: A First International Comparative Analysis”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmddpz7m9zq-en.
