Fostering social and emotional skills through families, schools and communities

Social and emotional skills, such as perseverance, sociability and self-esteem, help individuals face the challenges of the 21st century and benefit from the opportunities it brings. Policy makers, teachers and parents can help foster these skills by improving the learning environments in which they develop. This paper reviews international evidence, including those from Japan, to better understand the learning contexts that can be conducive to children’s social and emotional development. It sheds light on features that underlie successful learning programmes including intervention studies. Reviewed evidence suggests that there are important roles for families, schools and communities to play in enhancing children’s social and emotional skills, and that coherence across multiple learning contexts needs be ensured. While most of the evidence comes from the United States and the United Kingdom, the paper suggests that further efforts could be made in Japan in collecting and better exploiting micro-data on a range of social and emotional skills, as well as in evaluating effectiveness of interventions designed to raise social and emotional skills.