Fostering social and emotional skills through families, schools and communities

Summary of international evidence and implication for Japan's educational practices and research
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js07529lwf0-en
Authors
Hiroko Ikesako, Koji Miyamoto
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ikesako, H. and K. Miyamoto (2015), “Fostering social and emotional skills through families, schools and communities: Summary of international evidence and implication for Japan's educational practices and research”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 121, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js07529lwf0-en.
