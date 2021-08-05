Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fossil-Fuel Subsidies in the EU’s Eastern Partner Countries

Estimates and Recent Policy Developments
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/38d3a4b5-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Green Finance and Investment
Download PDF

Select a language

English
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Fossil-Fuel Subsidies in the EU’s Eastern Partner Countries: Estimates and Recent Policy Developments, Green Finance and Investment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/38d3a4b5-en.
Go to top