Based on the OECD standard methodology, the study presents quantitative estimates of government support to consumers and producers of coal, oil and related petroleum products and natural gas, and electricity and heat generated from these fossil fuels. This report summarises the main findings of the analysis of fossil-fuel subsidy schemes in the six European Union's Eastern Partner (EaP) countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. The study updates the 2018 Inventory of Energy Subsidies in the EU’s Eastern Partnership Countries by providing data and estimates for 2016‑19. The analysis focuses on measuring two major types of fossil-fuel subsidies: direct transfers of funds to producers and consumers; and tax expenditure. This report also briefly discusses the taxation and energy pricing policies that have had direct or indirect impact on the evolution of fossil-fuel subsidies in the region. Detailed estimates of all individual support measures for each of the six countries are provided in Annexes to the report.
Fossil-Fuel Subsidies in the EU’s Eastern Partner Countries
Estimates and Recent Policy Developments
Report
Green Finance and Investment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 June 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
26 September 2023
-
24 October 2022
-
3 October 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
-
18 April 2024
-