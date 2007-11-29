This Round Table examines foreseeable cost trends in road, rail, and inland waterway transport.
Foreseeable Cost Trends in Different Modes of Freight Transport
Report of the Seventieth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 10-11 January 1985
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024