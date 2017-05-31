Follow-Up to the Phase 3 Report and Recommendations: Turkey

This report, submitted by Turkey, provides information on the progress made by Turkey in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 31 May 2017. The Phase 3 report evaluated Turkey’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.