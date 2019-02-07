This report, submitted by Argentina, provides information on the progress made by Argentina in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3bis report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and onclusions to the report were adopted on 26 June 2019. The Phase 3bis report evaluated and made ecommendations on Argentina’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.
Follow-Up Report on the Implementation of the Phase 3bis Recommendations: Argentina
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
