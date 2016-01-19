A number of factors and trends have driven the development of financial education policies in Asia and the Pacific in recent years. In some countries and economies, the development of financial education policies has been mostly spurred by high levels of financial exclusion, both among households and small businesses, in a context of low financial literacy, low general education and high poverty. In others, current or anticipated population ageing is also playing an important role. Various countries and economies in the region have engaged in the development of financial education and financial consumer protection policy responses to help address these issues. This report provides an overview of the recent trends and developments on financial education in Asia and the Pacific. It describes the status of national strategies for financial education and highlights financial education programmes targeting different audiences and through a variety of delivery channels. Based on the analysis of these initiatives, the report offers policy and practical suggestions for policy makers and other stakeholders.