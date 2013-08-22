Skip to main content
Financial Education in Latin America and the Caribbean

Rationale, Overview and Way Forward
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41zq7hp6d0-en
Nidia García, Andrea Grifoni, Juan Carlos López, Diana Mejía
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
García, N. et al. (2013), “Financial Education in Latin America and the Caribbean: Rationale, Overview and Way Forward”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41zq7hp6d0-en.
