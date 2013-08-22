Macroeconomic stability and growth in the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region have allowed governments to focus on public policies that build on the complementarities between financial education, inclusion and the development of social capital. Financial education programmes can support the needs of emerging middle classes in managing their finances and benefitting from access to more sophisticated financial markets. They can also be a valuable tool to ensure a more effective financial inclusion of the most vulnerable sectors of the population, and help fight poverty and inequality.
Financial Education in Latin America and the Caribbean
Rationale, Overview and Way Forward
