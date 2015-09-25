Financial Education for Long-term Savings and Investments

Long-term savings and investments (LTSI) by individuals enhances their financial security while also supporting growth and financial development. Evidence shows that financial knowledge and skills are positively related to LTSI behaviour, and indicates a strong correlation between levels of financial literacy and retirement wealth accumulation. However, both the quantity and quality of LTSI are often worryingly low, pointing to an important role for financial education to increase levels of financial literacy and thus improve LTSI among individuals. Evaluations of various types of financial education aimed at increasing LTSI have identified some promising results. Initial findings suggest the need for additional, targeted evaluation of education programmes to compare the effects of different delivery channels and the intensity of provision in order to identify optimal approaches. More detailed research is also important to fully understand why some evaluations indicate mixed outcomes from certain programmes.