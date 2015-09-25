Skip to main content
Financial Education for Long-term Savings and Investments

Review of Research and Literature
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtgzfl6g9w-en
Adele Atkinson, Flore-Anne Messy, Lila Rabinovich, Joanne Yoong
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Atkinson, A. et al. (2015), “Financial Education for Long-term Savings and Investments: Review of Research and Literature”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtgzfl6g9w-en.
