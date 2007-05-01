Skip to main content
Facing Pro-poor Design of Subsidies for Drinking Water and Sanitation Services in Africa

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/243767228678
Authors
Georg Caspary, Céline Kauffmann
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Cite this content as:

Caspary, G. and C. Kauffmann (2007), “Facing Pro-poor Design of Subsidies for Drinking Water and Sanitation Services in Africa”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/243767228678.
