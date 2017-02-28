Ex-Post Assessment of Transport Investments and Policy Interventions

Ex-post evaluation is important to improving the delivery of transport policy objectives. It can be used for multiple purposes at the core of which is the improvement of ex-ante assessment. A small number of jurisdictions employ ex-post evaluation systematically and leading experience is reviewed in this report.

One reason ex-post analysis is not more widely employed is a number of methodological and data challenges. Several approaches have been developed to tackle these, including advanced statistical approaches, establishment of transport observatories to retain data that would otherwise be lost and a case study approach to compare similar locations subject to different investment and policy treatments.

This report examines examples of best practice, discussing the potential of different approaches and how they can be used to complement each other.