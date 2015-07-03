Skip to main content
Evaluative thinking for successful educational innovation

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxtk1jtdwf-en
Lorna Earl, Helen Timperley
OECD Education Working Papers
Earl, L. and H. Timperley (2015), “Evaluative thinking for successful educational innovation”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 122, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxtk1jtdwf-en.
