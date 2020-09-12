Evaluation of the Academy for Smart Specialisation

Higher education institutions (HEIs) have emerged as key players in driving knowledge-intensive economies. The OECD's evaluation of the Swedish case, the "Academy for Smart Specialisation," offers insights into the transformative potential of place-responsive HEIs. Through collaboration between Karlstad University (KAU) and Region Värmland, the Academy bridges the gap between strategy and action, fostering innovative projects and knowledge exchange. By linking research, innovation, and education, the Academy equips students with skills aligned with Värmland's smart specialisation strategy. This report provides actionable recommendations to sustain and expand the Academy's impact, inspiring similar initiatives across OECD regions.