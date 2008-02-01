Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Evaluating School Facilities in Brazil

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/245222103260
Authors
Sheila Walbe Ornstein, Nanci Saraiva Moreira
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Ornstein, S. and N. Saraiva Moreira (2008), “Evaluating School Facilities in Brazil”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2008/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/245222103260.
Go to top