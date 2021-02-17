Skip to main content
Evaluating financial and development additionality in blended finance operations

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a13bf17d-en
Authors
Ole Winckler Andersen, Henrik Hansen, John Rand
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Winckler Andersen, O., H. Hansen and J. Rand (2021), “Evaluating financial and development additionality in blended finance operations”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 91, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a13bf17d-en.
