This paper provides an overview of how to evaluate different blended finance instruments and mechanisms, including equity instruments, debt instruments, first loss capital, guarantees and insurance, development impact bonds, performance-based grants, structured funds and syndicated loans. It is structured along the most important and common questions evaluators seek to answer, including how to measure the mobilisation of additional financial resources, and assessing results. It provides a description of the most appropriate methods and tools for answering these questions, highlighting their advantages and disadvantages, and discusses their application.
Evaluating blended finance instruments and mechanisms
Approaches and methods
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 April 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
22 December 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
5 May 2023
-
Working paper5 December 2022
-
-
31 July 2022
Related publications
-
-
-
-
15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
-
-
Case study28 March 2023