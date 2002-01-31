Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Environmental Remediation of Uranium Production Facilities

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264194809-en
Authors
OECD, International Atomic Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Development

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/IAEA (2002), Environmental Remediation of Uranium Production Facilities, Nuclear Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264194809-en.
Go to top