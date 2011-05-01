Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Energy-Efficiency Policy Opportunities for Electric Motor-Driven Systems

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg52gb9gjd-en
Authors
Paul Waide, Conrad U. Brunner
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Waide, P. and C. Brunner (2011), “Energy-Efficiency Policy Opportunities for Electric Motor-Driven Systems”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg52gb9gjd-en.
Go to top