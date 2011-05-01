Energy-Efficiency Policy Opportunities for Electric Motor-Driven Systems

This paper is the first global analysis of the potential energy savings which could be found in electric motor- driven system (EMDS). EMDS currently accounts for more than 40% of global electricity consumption. Huge untapped energy efficiency potential was found in EMDS; around 25 % of EMDS electricity use could be saved cost-effectively, which would reduce total global electricity demand by about 10%. To date, energy efficiency opportunities with EMDS have been relatively neglected in comparison with other sustainable energy opportunities. It is crucial to scale up operations and resources committed to realizing the vast potential energy savings and this paper proposes a comprehensive package of policy recommendations to help governments achieve these significant energy savings in EMDS.