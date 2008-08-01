New actors and instruments have increased the complexity of the international development-finance architecture Efficient aid delivery confronts challenges: multilateral duplication, mission creep and loss of leverage. Specific measures of multilaterals’ contributions to the MDGs could promote accountability and reduce complexity.
En Route to Accra
The Global Development-Finance Non-System
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
5 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
1 May 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
13 November 2023
-
Working paper8 September 2023
-
31 July 2023