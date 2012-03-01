Skip to main content
Empowering Women Through Financial Awareness and Education

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d5v6kh56g-en
Authors
Angela Hung, Joanne Yoong, Elizabeth Brown
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Hung, A., J. Yoong and E. Brown (2012), “Empowering Women Through Financial Awareness and Education”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d5v6kh56g-en.
