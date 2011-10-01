Skip to main content
Empowering Customer Choice in Electricity Markets

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3n27x4v41-en
Douglas Cooke
IEA Energy Papers
Cooke, D. (2011), “Empowering Customer Choice in Electricity Markets”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3n27x4v41-en.
