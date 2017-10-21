This report on Turkey takes a case study approach, analysing the management and implementation of policies in the provinces of Kocaeli and Trabzon. It provides a comparative framework to understand the role of the local labour market policy in matching people to jobs, engaging employers in skills development activities, as well as fostering new growth and economic development opportunities. It includes practical policy examples of actions taken in Turkey to help workers find better quality jobs, while also stimulating productivity and inclusion.
Employment and Skills Strategies in Turkey
Report
OECD Reviews on Local Job Creation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
12 October 2023
-
10 January 2023
-
17 February 2022
-
21 October 2021
-
24 September 2021
-
9 March 2021
-
3 December 2020
-
7 October 2020
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper12 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
22 September 2023