Does It Pay to Live in Big(ger) Cities?

The Role of Agglomeration Benefits, Local Amenities, and Costs of Living
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e0490ba8-en
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Alexander C. Lembcke
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R. and A. Lembcke (2016), “Does It Pay to Live in Big(ger) Cities? : The Role of Agglomeration Benefits, Local Amenities, and Costs of Living”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2016/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e0490ba8-en.
