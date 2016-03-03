Skip to main content
Does gender discrimination in social institutions matter for long-term growth?

Cross-country evidence
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hz8dgls6-en
Authors
Gaëlle Ferrant, Alexandre Kolev
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ferrant, G. and A. Kolev (2016), “Does gender discrimination in social institutions matter for long-term growth?: Cross-country evidence”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 330, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hz8dgls6-en.
