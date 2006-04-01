A coherent institutional framework that supports investment, exchange and representation mechanisms is a key precondition for agricultural development. The importance of customs and traditions for the process of agrarian transformation has been overlooked. Changes in formal institutions must be complementary to cultural norms and accommodate or foster the evolution of customary practices.
Do Institutions Block Agricultural Development in Africa?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
