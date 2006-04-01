Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Do Institutions Block Agricultural Development in Africa?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/246653410854
Authors
Juan Ramón de Laiglesia
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

de Laiglesia, J. (2006), “Do Institutions Block Agricultural Development in Africa?”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246653410854.
Go to top