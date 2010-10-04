Skip to main content
Distributional Consequences of Labor Demand Adjustments to a Downturn

A Model-Based Approach with Application to Germany 2008-09
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km68fvs7gzt-en
Authors
Herwig Immervoll, Olivier Bargain, Andreas Peichl, Sebastien Siegloch
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Immervoll, H. et al. (2010), “Distributional Consequences of Labor Demand Adjustments to a Downturn: A Model-Based Approach with Application to Germany 2008-09”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 110, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km68fvs7gzt-en.
