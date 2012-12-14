Skip to main content
Dispute Settlement Provisions in International Investment Agreements

A Large Sample Survey
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xb71nf628-en
Joachim Pohl, Kekeletso Mashigo, Alexis Nohen
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Pohl, J., K. Mashigo and A. Nohen (2012), “Dispute Settlement Provisions in International Investment Agreements: A Large Sample Survey”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2012/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xb71nf628-en.
