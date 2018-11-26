Skip to main content
Dilemmas of central governance and distributed autonomy in education

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/060260bf-en
Andrea Frankowski, Martijn van der Steen, Daphne Bressers, Martin Schulz, Claire Shewbridge, Marc Fuster, Rien Rouw
OECD Education Working Papers
Frankowski, A. et al. (2018), “Dilemmas of central governance and distributed autonomy in education”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 189, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/060260bf-en.
