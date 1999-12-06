Decentralisation and Local Infrastructure in Mexico

This publication sheds light on the issue of decentralisation in Mexico. It shows that decentralisation can make decision-making more efficient and increase local participation in development issues. Decentralisation can provide a better framework to improve local infrastructure and to channel the necessary finance from public and private sources. The modernisation of infrastructure systems in Mexico's cities and regions would improve the quality of life and stimulate economic development, thus fostering entrepreneurship and employment. The initiatives being launched in Mexico in this direction constitute a major change of the country, one better adapted to the opportunities of the global economy and to the country's increasingly pluralistic system. Over time, Mexico will make better use of its own natural and human resources, reducing inequality and broadening opportunity throughout its territory.