Current Status of National Strategies for Financial Education

In both developing and developed economies, the awareness of the importance of financial education led to the development of an increasing number of tailored national strategies for financial education. These frameworks promote a smoother and more sustainable co-operation between interested parties and stakeholders, avoid duplication of resources and allow the development of articulated and tailored roadmaps with measurable and realistic objectives based on dedicated national assessments. The comparative analysis shows how countries overcame a series of challenges such as lack of resources, the identification a leading institution, gathering all stakeholders around common objectives and move efficiently to the operational phase.

The experiences analysed in this report provide a global picture of the situation in 2011/12 and a selection of relevant solutions and tools to address these issues in a replicable way.

This comparative report should be seen as a background document and as a complement to High-level Principles on National Strategies for Financial Education prepared by the OECD and its International Network on Financial Education (INFE).