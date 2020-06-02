Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Culture as a cure

Assessments of patient safety culture in OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6ee1aeae-en
Authors
Katherine de Bienassis, Solvejg Kristensen, Magdalena Burtscher, Ian Brownwood, Nicolaas S. Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Bienassis, K. et al. (2020), “Culture as a cure: Assessments of patient safety culture in OECD countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 119, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6ee1aeae-en.
Go to top