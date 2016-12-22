Cruise Shipping and Urban Development

This report assesses ports policies in Chile. Highly dependent on maritime trade, the quality of Chile’s ports has a direct impact on the country’s economy. The report offers a series of recommendations intended to help further develop Chile’s ports policies. It is based on a thorough assessment of current port performance, an analysis of the bottlenecks that would need to be resolved to increase performance, and takes into account good international practices.

This report is part of the International Transport Forum’s Case-Specific Policy Analysis series. These are topical studies on specific issues carried out by the ITF in agreement with local institutions.

The city of Venice (Italy) is a major cruise destination. Cruise shipping brings in passengers and their money, but also air pollution, visual impacts and concerns about the lagoon. So does the city ultimately benefit from this form of maritime tourism, and is the cruise shipping boom Venice has experienced sustainable? This report aims to bring more clarity to these controversial issues by assessing the various impacts cruise shipping has had in Venice. It analyses policies in place and provides recommendations on how to increase the net benefits from cruise shipping to Venice.

