Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Cruise Shipping and Urban Development

The Case of Venice
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1985fff4-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2016), “Cruise Shipping and Urban Development: The Case of Venice”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1985fff4-en.
Go to top